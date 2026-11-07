TVK govt scraps Justice Kurian Joseph panel on Union-State relations

In an order November 6, Public Secretary E Sundaravalli said the committee, constituted by the previous DMK government on April 17, 2025, had been tasked with reviewing constitutional provisions, existing laws and government orders affecting Union-State relations.

The three-member panel comprised Justice Kurian Joseph, retired IAS officer K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former State Planning Commission vice-chairman M Naganathan. It submitted the first part of its report to then Chief Minister MK Stalin in February 2026.