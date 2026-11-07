Tamil Nadu extends crop loan waiver to Rs 75,000 for all eligible farmers

The government has sanctioned Rs 2,842.774 crore for implementing the scheme during 2026-27, according to a Government Order issued by the Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department on November 6.

The decision follows consultations with farmers' organisations on October 22, though their demand for a comprehensive waiver of crop loans remains unaddressed.

Under the revised scheme, farmers with outstanding crop loans of up to Rs 75,000 will receive a complete waiver covering both principal and interest. Those with loans exceeding Rs 75,000 will be eligible for a flat waiver of Rs 75,000, with the remaining liability to be borne by the borrowers.