Four-star Gurnoor blows away New Zealand as hosts bowled out for 134

Auqib Nabi (2/31 in 7 overs) got the ball to seam in his first spell while Anshul Kamboj (2/25 in 8 overs) once again bowled a probing line before the most exciting of them all, the towering Brar (4/30 in 10 overs) used the short ball tactic to perfection, cutting through the Black Caps middle-order with surgical precision.

Arshdeep Singh (0/16 in 7 overs) also bowled accurate lines and remained parsimonious through his opening spell and in the middle overs.

In all, Indian bowlers sent down as many as 176 dot balls.

This was after Shubman Gill once again called correctly at the toss and opted to make full use of the overcast conditions and underlying moisture after steady downpour reduced the game to 47-overs-a-side.

It was Nabi who drew first blood when Tim Seifert (0) found a delivery holding a bit as he tried to check his uppish drive. Kamboj dived in-front at mid-wicket to present Nabi with his first international wicket.