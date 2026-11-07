Gold logs strongest weekly gain since August as crude oil plunges over 12 pc

Concerns surrounding the global artificial intelligence sector drove sharp flows from equity markets to commodity markets, while a changing Federal Reserve outlook also improved positive sentiment for precious metals. On Friday, MCX gold futures expiring December declined 1.20 per cent while MCX silver futures for December advanced 0.10 per cent.

Gold futures stood at Rs 1,42,364, while silver futures stood at Rs 1,84,977 per kg. WTI crude retreated from above $104-$105 a barrel to around $90, while Brent eased to the $97-$98 range, with both benchmarks posting weekly declines of over 12 per cent.