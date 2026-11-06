DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 5, 2026?

1.Periyar Arivulagam book procurement row: Minister Rajmohan announces inquiry

Serious allegations of irregularities in book procurement at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, including claims of overpriced publications containing factual errors and questionable authorship, have triggered a controversy, with Minister Rajmohan announcing an inquiry into the matter on Friday.

2.DVAC conducts searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in sand mining case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged irregularities in river sand mining.

3.Complaint against Mannan false; AIADMK never planned to buy TVK MLAs: Sellur Raju

Accusing the police with filing false charges against AIADMK functionary P M Mannan, former Minister Sellur K. Raju said the party had no intention of buying TVK MLAs to topple the government.

4.Vijay Sethupathi to become first Indian presenter at International Emmy Awards

Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to achieve a significant milestone as he becomes the first Indian actor to present an award at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23.

5.EC gives fresh opportunity to electors left out of draft rolls in 7 states during SIR