DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 5, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 06, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Periyar Arivulagam book procurement row: Minister Rajmohan announces inquiry
Serious allegations of irregularities in book procurement at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam library, including claims of overpriced publications containing factual errors and questionable authorship, have triggered a controversy, with Minister Rajmohan announcing an inquiry into the matter on Friday.
2.DVAC conducts searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in sand mining case
The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Friday conducted simultaneous searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in connection with alleged irregularities in river sand mining.
3.Complaint against Mannan false; AIADMK never planned to buy TVK MLAs: Sellur Raju
Accusing the police with filing false charges against AIADMK functionary P M Mannan, former Minister Sellur K. Raju said the party had no intention of buying TVK MLAs to topple the government.
4.Vijay Sethupathi to become first Indian presenter at International Emmy Awards
Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to achieve a significant milestone as he becomes the first Indian actor to present an award at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23.
5.EC gives fresh opportunity to electors left out of draft rolls in 7 states during SIR
6.Three children among seven dead after truck runs over them in Jharkhand's Khunti
Seven people, three of whom were children, died when an 18-wheel truck ran over them while taking a sharp bend in darkness in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.
7. SC refuses to suspend Tarun Tejpal's 10-year sentence in 2013 rape case
8.Five acquitted in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots case over mosque arson, vandalism
9. Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: One more body recovered, death toll rises to seven
Seven people, three of whom were children, died when an 18-wheel truck ran over them while taking a sharp bend in darkness in Jharkhand's Khunti district, police said on Friday.
10.Deeply honoured to be your next Mayor: Indian-born Nithya Raman scripts history in Los Angeles
Indian-born democratic socialist Nithya Raman has been elected Mayor of Los Angeles, scripting history as she becomes the first South Asian mayor of the nation’s second-largest city.