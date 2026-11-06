DVAC conducts searches at 30 locations across Tamil Nadu in sand mining case

The ED initiated its investigation based on multiple FIRs registered across Tamil Nadu alleging large-scale illegal mining of river sand and gravel. These included an FIR in connection with the murder of Murappanadu Village Administrative Officer Lourdhu Francis in his office in Thoothukudi district in April 2023.

At that time WD had said that private individuals were allegedly allowed unauthorised access to sand stockyards and sold sand without official authorisation. Fake receipts bearing counterfeit QR codes and purportedly issued in the name of the Tamil Nadu government and the Water Resources Department were allegedly used to facilitate the sales.

The agency had also conducted a scientific assessment with the assistance of experts from the Indian Space Research Organisation and IIT-Kanpur. The investigation reportedly revealed extensive illegal mining and sales, resulting in substantial revenue losses to the Centre and the State through GST and income tax evasion.