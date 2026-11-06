Complaint against Mannan false; AIADMK never planned to buy TVK MLAs: Sellur Raju

The CCB police have been conducting an inquiry with Mannan since 6 a.m. on Friday, based on a complaint filed by TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, alleging that he was offered money to vote against the government in a proposed no-confidence motion.

Speaking to reporters after he met Mannan at the CCB office, Raju said that Mannan and Mustafa are long-time close friends and address each other as “maman” and “maithunar” (terms for maternal uncle and brother-in-law).

Explaining the conversation Mannan allegedly had with Mustafa, Raju said that Mannan had called him to enquire about social media posts alleging that a TVK functionary, Kaniraj (Mustafa’s personal assistant), had demanded money for providing party posts in the Madurai Central constituency. Mustafa had responded that he would talk to Mannan later, as he was travelling on a train, Raju clarified, adding that this was the only conversation Mannan had with the MLA and that he had not indulged in horse-trading, as the latter claimed.