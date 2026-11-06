Complaint against Mannan false; AIADMK never planned to buy TVK MLAs: Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Accusing the police with filing false charges against AIADMK functionary P M Mannan, former Minister Sellur K. Raju said the party had no intention of buying TVK MLAs to topple the government.
The CCB police have been conducting an inquiry with Mannan since 6 a.m. on Friday, based on a complaint filed by TVK MLA Madhar Badhurudeen, popularly known as Mustafa, alleging that he was offered money to vote against the government in a proposed no-confidence motion.
Speaking to reporters after he met Mannan at the CCB office, Raju said that Mannan and Mustafa are long-time close friends and address each other as “maman” and “maithunar” (terms for maternal uncle and brother-in-law).
Explaining the conversation Mannan allegedly had with Mustafa, Raju said that Mannan had called him to enquire about social media posts alleging that a TVK functionary, Kaniraj (Mustafa’s personal assistant), had demanded money for providing party posts in the Madurai Central constituency. Mustafa had responded that he would talk to Mannan later, as he was travelling on a train, Raju clarified, adding that this was the only conversation Mannan had with the MLA and that he had not indulged in horse-trading, as the latter claimed.
He further alleged that the TVK government was resorting to such tactics to divert criticism instead of addressing people’s issues.
Raju said, “Our General Secretary had no such thought. The AIADMK has won votes by meeting the people directly and telling them about the achievements of its 31 years in power. Even now, we have won votes by contesting alone. Therefore, we have no intention of capturing power through shortcuts.”
Commenting on the way the police were treating Mannan, he said that Mannan had already undergone bypass surgery and had health problems.
Raju said the Police Commissioner had sent a notice to Mannan on November 5, asking him to appear in person on November 7 to explain a complaint. “Then why have the police taken him away in the wee hours of November 6? He is neither a terrorist nor a drug smuggler. He has served the people. They are keeping him as if they were confining a terrorist,” he said.