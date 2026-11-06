Three children among seven dead after truck runs over them in Jharkhand's Khunti

A police officer said the deceased were Jayanti Devi, her daughter Anjali Devi (20) and grandson Saurav Nayak (11), another woman Fagan Sanga (26), her daughters Shiwani Kumari (12) and Soni Kumari (8), and her mother-in-law Karmi Lohrain (50).

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren took to X to say, "The heartbreaking news of seven people losing their lives in a road accident in Karra, Khunti, has deeply saddened me.

"My deepest condolences go out to all the grieving families who have lost their loved ones in this accident. May Marang Buru grant peace to the souls of the departed and give their grieving families the strength to bear this sorrow," he added.