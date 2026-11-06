Deeply honoured to be your next Mayor: Indian-born Nithya Raman scripts history in Los Angeles

Raman, 45, who was a Los Angeles City Council member, defeated incumbent 73-year-old Karen Bass in the November 3 mid-term elections.

With this victory, America’s two largest cities - New York and Los Angeles - are now run by Indian-descent mayors who are Democratic Socialists.

“Los Angeles, I am deeply honoured to be your next Mayor. Thank you to the thousands of people who knocked on doors, sent texts, made phone calls, convinced their neighbours to believe in the promise of this big, beautiful, joyful city that we get to call home,” Raman said in a video posted on X Thursday.

Raman paid tribute to her predecessor Bass, the first woman mayor of Los Angeles, for her decades-long public service.

“I am going to City Hall to work every single day to earn your trust and to earn your trust in this city again. And that work starts now, so that we can build housing that people can afford, parks for our children to play in, a transit system that can get people where they need to go, a city that is safe for its working people and its families, and a city government that is actually capable of delivering on its promises,” Raman said.

LA City Councilmember for District 4, Kerala-born Raman is an urban planner by training, and she received her bachelor’s degree from Harvard and a graduate degree from MIT.