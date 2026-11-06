Vijay Sethupathi to become first Indian presenter at International Emmy Awards

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi will be among the presenters at the prestigious event, which recognises excellence in television programming produced outside the United States.

Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which organises the awards, is said to have played a key role in bringing the actor to the global platform. She had earlier helped comedian Vir Das become the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024, following his win for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing.