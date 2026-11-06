Vijay Sethupathi to become first Indian presenter at International Emmy Awards

CHENNAI: Actor Vijay Sethupathi is set to achieve a significant milestone as he becomes the first Indian actor to present an award at the 54th International Emmy Awards. The ceremony is scheduled to take place in New York on November 23.
According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter India, Sethupathi will be among the presenters at the prestigious event, which recognises excellence in television programming produced outside the United States.
Kavita Gupta, a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, which organises the awards, is said to have played a key role in bringing the actor to the global platform. She had earlier helped comedian Vir Das become the first Indian to host the International Emmy Awards in 2024, following his win for his comedy special Vir Das: Landing.
India will also have two nominations at this year's ceremony. SonyLIV's Real Kashmir Football Club is nominated in the Best Drama Series category, while Vir Das' Netflix special Fool Volume is in contention for Best Comedy Series.