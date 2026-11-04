DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 4, 2026?

1.Tasmac bottle buy-back scheme completely shift to reverse vending machines

The Tamil Nadu government has approved a tech enabled system to collect empty liquor bottles and refund Rs.10 to consumers through digital payments, taking the bottle buy-back process out of the hands of Tasmac retail shop employees and placing the responsibility on a system operator.

2.Voters back abortion rights, reject Trump's redistricting in state ballot measures

Abortion-rights advocates notched victories in Missouri and Virginia on Tuesday, and voters delivered a double dose of disapproval to President Donald Trump's redistricting efforts as they decided 145 ballot questions in more than three dozen states.

3.Tamil Nadu government to set up district-level taxpayer panels under Collectors to address grievances

The Tamil Nadu government will constitute district-level Taxpayers’ Advisory Committees under District Collectors to address tax-related grievances and resolve issues faced by businesses and other stakeholders at the local level, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan said on Wednesday.

4.Nine fishermen from Chennai missing at sea amid Cyclone Murasu

Nine fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu fishing harbour here have gone missing after their mechanised boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions, local fishermen said on Wednesday.

5.Ajith Kumar custodial death: Madras HC dismisses pleas of four police personnel, directs trial completion in nine months

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (November 4) dismissed petitions filed by four police personnel accused in the custodial death of temple security guard B Ajith Kumar, challenging the trial court's order remanding them in judicial custody. The court also directed the trial court to complete the trial within nine months.