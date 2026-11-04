DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 4, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 04, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.Tasmac bottle buy-back scheme completely shift to reverse vending machines
The Tamil Nadu government has approved a tech enabled system to collect empty liquor bottles and refund Rs.10 to consumers through digital payments, taking the bottle buy-back process out of the hands of Tasmac retail shop employees and placing the responsibility on a system operator.
2.Voters back abortion rights, reject Trump's redistricting in state ballot measures
Abortion-rights advocates notched victories in Missouri and Virginia on Tuesday, and voters delivered a double dose of disapproval to President Donald Trump's redistricting efforts as they decided 145 ballot questions in more than three dozen states.
3.Tamil Nadu government to set up district-level taxpayer panels under Collectors to address grievances
The Tamil Nadu government will constitute district-level Taxpayers’ Advisory Committees under District Collectors to address tax-related grievances and resolve issues faced by businesses and other stakeholders at the local level, Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister D Logesh Tamilselvan said on Wednesday.
4.Nine fishermen from Chennai missing at sea amid Cyclone Murasu
Nine fishermen who ventured into the sea from the Kasimedu fishing harbour here have gone missing after their mechanised boat lost contact amid rough weather conditions, local fishermen said on Wednesday.
5.Ajith Kumar custodial death: Madras HC dismisses pleas of four police personnel, directs trial completion in nine months
The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Wednesday (November 4) dismissed petitions filed by four police personnel accused in the custodial death of temple security guard B Ajith Kumar, challenging the trial court's order remanding them in judicial custody. The court also directed the trial court to complete the trial within nine months.
6. Vetri Special Vegetable Pack: TN government to sell 10-vegetable packs for Rs 100 from November 5
In a festive-season relief measure for consumers, the State Cooperation Department will sell a special pack containing 10 varieties of vegetables for Rs 100 through cooperative outlets across the State from November 5 to 7.
7. Uttarakhand trekking tragedy: Two more bodies found buried in snow, total toll 4
Bodies of two more trekkers, who were part of a group of eight that went missing six days ago on the Kedartal route, were recovered on Wednesday, officials said.
8. Laws that penalise having more than two children lost relevance, says SC
The Supreme Court on Wednesday said laws that penalise having more than two children have lost their relevance as the fear of overpopulation has crumbled due to demographic changes in the past few decades.
9. Progressive Democrat Abdul El-Sayed wins Michigan Senate race, will become first Muslim senator
Progressive favourite Abdul El-Sayed has defeated Republican Mike Rogers in a bitter campaign for Michigan's open Senate seat, giving the Democratic Party's left wing a breakthrough victory in one of the nation's most important swing states.
10. 1st ODI: Young pace unit, peerless Kohli script impressive win for India against NZ
A young pace unit headlined by the imposing Gurnoor Brar scarred New Zealand with disconcerting bounce before Virat Kohli decided to celebrate his 38th birthday a day in advance by striking a chiselled 74 as India earned an easy five-wicket win in the rain-curtailed first ODI here on Wednesday.