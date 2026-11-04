Tamil Nadu government to set up district-level taxpayer panels under Collectors to address grievances

The committees will meet once every three months to discuss commercial tax-related issues, consider suggestions from taxpayers and take measures to address their grievances, he said.

Each committee will be headed by the District Collector and include officials from the State and Central tax departments and the General Manager of the District Industries Centre.

Its non-official members will comprise one MLA, two representatives of primary agricultural producers, two representatives of industrial manufacturers, two representatives of wholesale and retail traders, and one representative each from cooperative institutions, cottage industries and consumers.

The Deputy Commissioner (State Tax) serving at the revenue district headquarters will be the secretary of the committee.

The Minister said the divisional Joint Commissioners (State Tax) had been instructed to constitute the committees in their respective revenue districts by