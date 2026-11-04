Tasmac bottle buy-back scheme to completely shift to reverse vending machines

Under a Government Order (G.O. (Ms.) No. 63) issued by the Home, Prohibition and Excise Department, the government has approved the use of reverse vending machines (RVMs) and other authorised collection arrangements to replace the existing manual and cash-based system. The move comes amid protests by TASMAC employees over the additional workload involved in collecting, verifying and storing returned bottles.

The machines have already been introduced on a pilot basis at select outlets in Chennai. The revised system will be rolled out across the State in phases. Once implemented, consumers will be able to return eligible empty bottles at authorised collection points and receive Rs.10 through digital payments, without having to visit the outlet where they purchased the liquor.

The G.O. states that the existing bottle buy-back scheme was operational in 31 districts, with steps being taken to cover the remaining districts. The first pilot machine was installed at a Tasmac outlet near Albert Theatre in Egmore in June 2026.