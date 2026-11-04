Ajith Kumar custodial death: Madras HC dismisses pleas of four police personnel, directs trial completion in nine months

While ordering their remand, the trial court referred to allegations that the four police personnel had fabricated police records, manipulated General Diary entries and destroyed their mobile phones to conceal evidence. It also recorded the prosecution's allegation that former DSP Shanmugasundaram had attempted to broker a compromise with Ajith Kumar's parents with the assistance of local political functionaries. The CBI further alleged that witness protection provided to Naveen Kumar, the deceased's brother and a key witness, had been withdrawn.

Challenging the remand order, the four police personnel approached the High Court. When the petitions came up for hearing before Justice Murugan, counsel for the petitioners reiterated that they had cooperated with the investigation and had earlier secured protection from arrest.

Counsel appearing for the victim's family opposed the pleas, expressing apprehension that the accused could influence witnesses.

After hearing the arguments, the judge reserved orders. Pronouncing the verdict on Wednesday, the court dismissed all four petitions and directed the trial court to complete the trial within nine months.