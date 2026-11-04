1st ODI: Young pace unit, peerless Kohli script impressive win for India against NZ

The 6 feet 5 inches tall Gurnoor repaid skipper Shubman Gill's faith by intimidating the home batters with his speed and bounce in the company of Arshdeep Singh as the visitors dismissed the Black Caps for a below-par 185 in 40.2 overs.

India reached the revised target of 143 in 22.4 overs with Kohli's 51-ball knock, comprising 13 boundaries and a maximum, doing bulk of the damage.

With India's first choice troika of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna not available due to workload management and injury-related issues, it was the Punjab duo of Arshdeep (4/70 in 10 overs) and Gurnoor (3/44 in 9.2 overs), which took up the mantle of unsettling the Black Caps.

The unusually short and straight dimensions of the ground do create issues but Arshdeep hit the perfect length, bowling to the field with relentless accuracy.

Anshul Kamboj (2/22 in 10 overs) was also superbly steady during middle overs, something that will make head coach Gautam Gambhir proud of his punt to go in with three literal greenhorns. He bowled an eye-popping 46 dot balls in his 10-over spell.

In pursuit of the modest target, Kohli's controlled aggression made all the difference for India after the early fall of Rohit Sharma (0).

Despite multiple rain interruptions, Kohli's intensity was unwavering as he played his customary cover drives, the whips through mid-wicket and the imperious pull-shots -- both short arm and also over the top.

The Indian maestro, who will turn 38 on Thursday, hit his 80th ODI half-century in the company of Gill (37), who played the second fiddle to perfection.

They added 113 for the second wicket after Rohit was dismissed for a six-ball duck.

The best shot that Kohli hit was certainly when he stood upright and punched Blair Tickner through the covers. Kohli decided to 'tick off' Tickner in his special style with a plethora of boundaries. The supple wrists were at work and the crowd went back home happy.

Bowlers excel

However, the story of the day was India's four-pronged pace attack with a cumulative experience of 29 ODIs that made life miserable for the home team on a good batting surface and straight boundaries.

Arshdeep got a couple of wickets inside the powerplay as New Zealand managed just 45 for 2 in the first 10 overs and the tone was set.

Gill introduced Gurnoor after the field restrictions were eased and the big-bodied Chandigarh-lad repeatedly challenged the batters with his back-of-length deliveries.

He got a couple of wickets, including a sharp reflex return catch to send back Test skipper Tom Latham. At the halfway stage, New Zealand were staring down the barrel at 109 for 5.

Auqib Nabi was the unlucky one when Tim Seifert (38 off 43 balls) offered a regulation catch to Naman Dhir at mid-wicket but he bungled it.

It was Will Young (9), who was first to be dismissed as Arshdeep slightly shortened the length. The ball got big on the batter as he skied an attempted pull shot with Shreyas Iyer completing the formalities.

Henry Nicholls (9) didn't look too comfortable and he also couldn't connect an attempted pull shot and this time, Dhir did not make any mistake.