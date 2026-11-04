Nine fishermen from Chennai missing at sea amid Cyclone Murasu

"Up until 3 pm yesterday, we had communication with them. They said they could not return and had dropped anchor," Kumar said. "But this morning, Saravanan and Surya, the drivers of the nearby boat, informed us that the vessel was no longer at its anchored spot," he added.

Following the disappearance, the fishing community submitted formal complaints to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, the Coast Guard, and state ministers, seeking immediate intervention.

"We have submitted letters to the Coast Guard and the state government, but we have not received any information yet," Kumar added.

"The family members are highly distressed. We request the Tamil Nadu government to take immediate action and deploy Coast Guard ships and helicopters to rescue the nine men," added Kumar.