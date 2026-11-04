Vetri Special Vegetable Pack: TN government to sell 10-vegetable packs for Rs 100 from November 5

The initiative, titled ‘Vetri Special Vegetable Pack’, will be implemented through 218 select outlets of cooperative wholesale stores and cooperative retail stores, besides four mobile vegetable outlets in Chennai. The three-day sale has been ordered under detailed operational guidelines issued by the department on November 3.

Each pack will contain 500 grams each of onions and tomatoes, 250 grams each of brinjal and potatoes, 200 grams each of carrots and beans, 100 grams each of green chillies and lemons, 50 grams of ginger and one coconut weighing between 400 and 450 grams.

The department has stipulated that the vegetables must be sold only as a complete package and cannot be purchased individually. Each consumer will be permitted to buy only one pack.