Vetri Special Vegetable Pack: TN government to sell 10-vegetable packs for Rs 100 from November 5

CHENNAI: In a festive-season relief measure for consumers, the State Cooperation Department will sell a special pack containing 10 varieties of vegetables for Rs 100 through cooperative outlets across the State from November 5 to 7.
The initiative, titled ‘Vetri Special Vegetable Pack’, will be implemented through 218 select outlets of cooperative wholesale stores and cooperative retail stores, besides four mobile vegetable outlets in Chennai. The three-day sale has been ordered under detailed operational guidelines issued by the department on November 3.
Each pack will contain 500 grams each of onions and tomatoes, 250 grams each of brinjal and potatoes, 200 grams each of carrots and beans, 100 grams each of green chillies and lemons, 50 grams of ginger and one coconut weighing between 400 and 450 grams.
The department has stipulated that the vegetables must be sold only as a complete package and cannot be purchased individually. Each consumer will be permitted to buy only one pack.
The guidelines also prescribe procedures for procurement, packing, transportation, storage and distribution to ensure the quality and availability of vegetables.
Outlets have been directed to procure fresh stocks daily, based on sales requirements, and maintain records of purchases and sales.
The difference between the procurement cost and the fixed retail price of Rs 100, along with the prescribed packaging cost, will be reimbursed to the participating cooperative institutions through the Cooperative Education Fund (CEF), subject to the stipulated conditions.