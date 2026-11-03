DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 3, 2026?

1. Tasmac cracks down on protesting staff as uncertainty clouds Tuesday’s shop operations

With uncertainty prevailing over the normal functioning of Tasmac outlets on Tuesday following a two-day statewide protest, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) management has intensified its crackdown, suspending 245 retail shop supervisors and issuing show-cause notices to 1,729 others for unauthorised closures.

2. Madras HC questions police action over economist Kalaiyarasan’s detention

The Madras High Court has questioned the police action of picking up MIDS associate professor and economist A Kalaiyarasan from his residence at dawn over a social media post made through a fake account bearing his photograph.

3. Coimbatore jail escapee arrested in Sathyamangalam forest after drone-assisted search

A 25-year-old remand prisoner, who escaped from police custody twice - first from a police station and later from the Coimbatore Central Prison premises has been arrested in the Sathyamangalam forest area of Erode district, according to a Maalaimalar report.

4. Cyclone Murasu crosses Andhra coast; rain alert issued for Chennai, 9 TN districts

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, in its 10 am bulletin on Tuesday, forecast light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Pudukkottai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruvannamalai and Villupuram districts, besides Puducherry and Karaikal, till 1 pm on Tuesday.

5. Chennai resident killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal

A 47-year-old Indian national was killed and another passenger injured when two helicopters collided while landing on Tuesday in Nepal's Solukhumbu district, police said.

6. Over 30,000 ha of crops damaged by Murasu cyclone in Andhra

Over 30,000 hectares of standing crops were damaged in 15 districts by the severe cyclonic storm Murasu, which mostly affected the districts of Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala.