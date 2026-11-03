Over 30,000 ha of crops damaged by Murasu cyclone in Andhra

Officials estimated that paddy, cotton and corn crops suffered the most damage, an official press release said on Tuesday.

"According to preliminary estimations, crops were damaged in 30,661 acres in 15 districts. Crops were majorly damaged in Krishna, Bapatla and Nandyala districts due to the cyclone," it said.

Murasu caused abnormal impact over 132 mandals in 15 districts, and 10,805 people were evacuated to cyclone shelters. The state government has arranged 171 relief camps and distributed 14,810 food packets, the release further said.