Coimbatore jail escapee arrested in Sathyamangalam forest after drone-assisted search

The accused, Raghavan, was traced by a special police team using drone cameras and arrested during a search operation at night.

He was subsequently brought to Coimbatore and handed over to the Racecourse police, who are investigating his escape.

Police have questioned Raghavan about how he reached Sathyamangalam after escaping. His statement has been recorded, and he was questioned for the second consecutive day today.

Police are expected to produce him before a court after the interrogation and are making arrangements to lodge him in prison under tight security.