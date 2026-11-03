Tasmac cracks down on protesting staff as uncertainty clouds Tuesday’s shop operations

CHENNAI: With uncertainty prevailing over the normal functioning of Tasmac outlets on Tuesday following a two-day statewide protest, the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) management has intensified its crackdown, suspending 245 retail shop supervisors and issuing show-cause notices to 1,729 others for unauthorised closures.
More than 650 outlets were affected by the protest on Sunday and Monday, as employees opposed the revised empty-bottle return mechanism, citing additional workload, inadequate scanning equipment and a lack of storage facilities.
According to a district-wise statement issued by Tasmac on November 2, notices were served on 931 supervisors on Sunday and another 798 on Monday. Of the 245 suspensions, 241 were ordered on Monday and four on Sunday.
Madurai region topped the list with 475 notices, followed by Salem (459), Tiruchy (418), Chennai (341) and Coimbatore (36). At the district level, Tirunelveli recorded the highest number of notices at 247, followed by Tiruchy (185), Tiruvallur East (179) and Pudukkottai (175).
Chennai region accounted for the highest number of suspensions at 169, followed by Salem (75) and Madurai (1). Coimbatore and Tiruchy reported no suspensions. Among individual units, Krishnagiri topped the list with 75 suspensions, followed by Tiruvallur East (61), Chennai North (58) and Chennai Central (50).
The protest was triggered by the revised system, under which Rs 10 is incorporated into the maximum retail price as an environmental and social welfare cess and refunded when consumers return eligible empty bottles. Digital payments have also been made mandatory for purchases exceeding Rs 1,000.
Employees have demanded additional manpower, adequate scanning equipment or automated collection facilities to handle the additional responsibilities.
Prohibition and Excise Minister K Vignesh has warned of disciplinary action against employees who prevent outlets from functioning, asserting that the government would not tolerate unauthorised closures. Employee unions, however, have maintained that the agitation would continue until their grievances are addressed.