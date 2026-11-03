Tasmac cracks down on protesting staff as uncertainty clouds Tuesday’s shop operations

More than 650 outlets were affected by the protest on Sunday and Monday, as employees opposed the revised empty-bottle return mechanism, citing additional workload, inadequate scanning equipment and a lack of storage facilities.

According to a district-wise statement issued by Tasmac on November 2, notices were served on 931 supervisors on Sunday and another 798 on Monday. Of the 245 suspensions, 241 were ordered on Monday and four on Sunday.

Madurai region topped the list with 475 notices, followed by Salem (459), Tiruchy (418), Chennai (341) and Coimbatore (36). At the district level, Tirunelveli recorded the highest number of notices at 247, followed by Tiruchy (185), Tiruvallur East (179) and Pudukkottai (175).