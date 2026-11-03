Squash: Velavan Senthilkumar wins Czech Open

NEW DELHI: Indian squash player Velavan Senthilkumar clinched the second PSA Copper-level title of his career by winning the USD 35,000 Czech Open in Brno.
The 28-year-old defeated top seed and world no.31 Greg Lobban of Scotland in four games in the final.
The Indian world no.42 and fourth seed prevailed 13-11, 11-5, 8-11, 11-7 for his 12th PSA Tour crown and second Copper-level honours after winning the Budapest Open in August.
At the US Open in Philadelphia, a USD 241,000 PSA Platinum event, Egyptian world No.1 and top seed Mostafa Asal defeated Indian world no.24 Abhay Singh 11-3, 11-1, 11-7 in the first round.
He then got the better of world no.36 Veer Chotrani 11-1, 11-6, 11-4 in the second round.
Copper level covers entry-to-mid tier squash tournaments on the World Tour and provides mid-ranked players ranking points and exposure against top-50 rivals.