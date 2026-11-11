DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 11, 2026?

1. Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter challenges SIT summons in Madras HC

Archana Veeramani has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash a summons issued by the SIT, claiming that she was not an accused in the case and that the agency had violated her human rights.

2. 2,200 AI-generated books removed from Tenkasi district central library

Around 2,200 books allegedly generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and purchased from Agal Vilakku Publishing House have been identified and removed from the Tenkasi District Central Library, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

3. CM Vijay virtually inaugurates Raptee's new EV centre

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Tiruchy on November 20 to inaugurate a newly constructed building at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Puthur. The new facility, built at a cost of Rs 134 crore, has a capacity of 600 beds and is expected to improve infrastructure at the hospital, which caters to thousands of patients every day.

4. Gang flees with Rs 1.5 crore TASMAC cash after staging vehicle crash in Kancheepuram

A gang allegedly stole a car carrying Rs 1.5 crore in TASMAC collection money after staging a road accident near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday (November 10) night. Police recovered Rs 18 lakh from near a private engineering college, where the gang reportedly abandoned the stolen car after transferring the cash to another vehicle.

5. TN govt will soon resolve delay in Vice-Chancellor appointments, says Minister Viswanathan