DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, November 11, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (November 10, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter challenges SIT summons in Madras HC
Archana Veeramani has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash a summons issued by the SIT, claiming that she was not an accused in the case and that the agency had violated her human rights.
2. 2,200 AI-generated books removed from Tenkasi district central library
Around 2,200 books allegedly generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and purchased from Agal Vilakku Publishing House have been identified and removed from the Tenkasi District Central Library, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
3. CM Vijay virtually inaugurates Raptee's new EV centre
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Tiruchy on November 20 to inaugurate a newly constructed building at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Puthur. The new facility, built at a cost of Rs 134 crore, has a capacity of 600 beds and is expected to improve infrastructure at the hospital, which caters to thousands of patients every day.
4. Gang flees with Rs 1.5 crore TASMAC cash after staging vehicle crash in Kancheepuram
A gang allegedly stole a car carrying Rs 1.5 crore in TASMAC collection money after staging a road accident near Oragadam in Kancheepuram district on Tuesday (November 10) night. Police recovered Rs 18 lakh from near a private engineering college, where the gang reportedly abandoned the stolen car after transferring the cash to another vehicle.
5. TN govt will soon resolve delay in Vice-Chancellor appointments, says Minister Viswanathan
6.WhatsApp rumours should not lead to media trial of MLA, TNCC chief Tagore defends Kallakurichi TVK MLA
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said it was unfair to target Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh without establishing the facts. He, however, said that if any wrongdoing had actually taken place, it must be investigated.
7. Assam train derailment: Over 300 passengers from Bengal on board Kolkata-Sairang Express
More than 300 passengers from West Bengal were on board the Kolkata-Sairang Express that derailed near Assam’s Guwahati on Wednesday, prompting railway authorities to set up helpdesks at several stations to assist them, an official said.
8. Spain's first general strike in 14 years brings clashing social and political desires to the fore
Millions of Spain's workers are striking Wednesday to demand that the government remedy the nation's housing crisis less than three weeks before a national election that could catapult the far right to power.
9. Pandya moves to Punjab for Rs 18 crore, Arshdeep heads to MI in high-profile IPL trade
Flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya moved to Punjab Kings from Mumbai Indians at an increased fee of Rs 18 crore, while PBKS traded pacer Arshdeep Singh for him, completing the biggest and most high-profile exchange of players in the history of IPL.
10.Three Buddhist monks begin hunger strike over Sri Lanka's Anuradhapura sacred site plan