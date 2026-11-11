Gem Granite Veeramani's daughter challenges SIT summons in MHC

CHENNAI: Archana Veeramani has moved the Madras High Court seeking to quash a summons issued by the SIT, claiming that she was not an accused in the case and that the agency had violated her human rights.
Justice V Lakshminarayanan directed the SIT to file a response to the petition and adjourned the matter to November 17.
Archana Veeramani, daughter of Gem Granite chief R. Veeramani, has moved the court seeking to quash a summons issued to her under Section 35(3) of the BNSS and to order an investigation into the alleged human rights violation.
She submitted that she was not an accused in the case being investigated by the SIT but had informed the agency about her travel to Singapore on October 23 to attend to her son, who required medical treatment.
However, she alleged that she was deplaned without any reason or legal authority and forcibly taken to the SIT office in Egmore for questioning.
Archana further submitted that she was denied access to the restroom despite suffering from Multiple sclerosis. She alleged that she collapsed around 5 pm and lost bladder control several times, but the police failed to provide medical assistance and instead recorded her on mobile phones and video cameras.
She said she was served a summons only at 9 pm, seven hours after being deplaned and five hours after reaching the SIT office. Her laptop, phone and other belongings were also seized without a seizure mahazar. She was taken to hospital for treatment at 9.30 pm.
Claiming that she suffered physical collapse, mental distress and public humiliation, Archana sought action over the alleged human rights violation.
During the hearing, Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) Arun Anbumani submitted that the SIT had issued a summons to Archana on October 23, 2026. However, as she was unavailable, the summons was handed over to the watchman. He further submitted that after the officers learnt that Archana was leaving the country, another summons was sent to her via WhatsApp, following which her phone was switched off.
Denying the allegations of human rights violations, Anbumani said that a doctor, who was also Archana’s relative, was brought to the SIT office when her health deteriorated.