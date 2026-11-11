Assam train derailment: Over 300 passengers from Bengal on board Kolkata-Sairang Express

“We are assisting them. Helpdesks have been set up for the passengers and their families," he said.

There is no report of any fatality in the incident, he said, adding that officials from the Eastern Railway rushed to the accident site.

The helpdesks have been set up at Sealdah, Alipurduar, Naihati and Berhampore Court stations to provide assistance and information to passengers and their families from West Bengal, the official said.

The accident occurred when the Kolkata-Sairang Express was entering the Digaru railway station in Kamrup (Metropolitan) district, and the loco pilot gave precedence to another train, but could not control the speed, a Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said.

Passengers are being taken to their destinations on an alternative train, he said.