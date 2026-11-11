2,200 AI-generated books removed from Tenkasi district central library

CHENNAI: Around 2,200 books allegedly generated using artificial intelligence (AI) and purchased from Agal Vilakku Publishing House have been identified and removed from the Tenkasi District Central Library, according to a Daily Thanthi report.
The removal follows a statewide inspection of libraries after a major controversy over the purchase of books for the Coimbatore Periyar Arivulagam.
Library staff inspected the Tenkasi District Central Library, located on the premises of the Tenkasi Government Higher Secondary School, and found the books during the exercise.
The books were reportedly purchased from Agal Vilakku Publishing House for Rs 27 lakh in December last year, during the DMK regime. It is also alleged that payment to the publishing house was made much faster than payments to other publishers.
The books were published under the names of Nivetha Anbazhagan, Nivetha Subbaiah, Manisha Saravanan, Manisha Akash and Manisha Arjun.
Library staff said all 2,200 books identified during the inspection had been removed.