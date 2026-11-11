Gang flees with Rs 1.5 crore TASMAC cash after staging vehicle crash in Kancheepuram

The gang reportedly drove the vehicle for around 10 km along the Walajabad-Vandalur road towards Padappai before stopping near the road leading to a private engineering college at Karanithangal. They then transferred the cash to another car and fled.

On receiving information, Oragadam police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. After locating the abandoned car near the college, police found Rs 18 lakh lying on the ground nearby. Investigators suspect that the money fell while the gang was hurriedly transferring the stolen cash to another vehicle.

A case has been registered and police are investigating whether the suspects had prior information about the collection schedule and route. They are also examining the possibility of an insider's involvement.

Police are questioning both Rahman and Das. Their mobile phone records, including incoming and outgoing calls and WhatsApp calls, are also being examined.

Five special teams have been formed under the leadership of the Sriperumbudur Deputy Superintendent of Police to trace the suspects. Police are also examining CCTV footage from the TASMAC outlet and the Karanithangal area.

The incident has caused concern in the Oragadam and Sriperumbudur areas.