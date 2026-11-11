WhatsApp rumours should not lead to media trial of MLA, TNCC chief Tagore defends Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh

Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Tagore said he had also been watching the MLA's interviews on television and expressed concern over the way the issue was being discussed in the media.

“We are living in a situation where even rumours circulating on WhatsApp require us to give explanations. A person is being portrayed as a culprit and subjected to a media trial. He is being forced to show CCTV footage and his mobile phone to explain his position,” he said.

Describing Arul Vignesh as a first generation MLA from a backward community, Tagore said it was unfair to subject him to such public scrutiny based on unverified information. He added that the MLA had already given interviews to television channels and denied the allegations against him.