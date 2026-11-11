WhatsApp rumours should not lead to media trial of MLA, TNCC chief Tagore defends Kallakurichi TVK MLA Arul Vignesh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Manickam Tagore on Wednesday said it was unfair to target Kallakurichi MLA Arul Vignesh without establishing the facts. He, however, said that if any wrongdoing had actually taken place, it must be investigated.
Speaking to reporters in Chennai, Tagore said he had also been watching the MLA's interviews on television and expressed concern over the way the issue was being discussed in the media.
“We are living in a situation where even rumours circulating on WhatsApp require us to give explanations. A person is being portrayed as a culprit and subjected to a media trial. He is being forced to show CCTV footage and his mobile phone to explain his position,” he said.
Describing Arul Vignesh as a first generation MLA from a backward community, Tagore said it was unfair to subject him to such public scrutiny based on unverified information. He added that the MLA had already given interviews to television channels and denied the allegations against him.
Asked about reports that the District Collector, who was allegedly affected by the incident, had lodged a complaint with the Chief Secretary, Tagore said he was unaware of the details.
“I do not know anything about it. Whether such a complaint is true or not is something you, as journalists, should tell me,” he said.
Pointing out that the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) had brought several first-generation MLAs into the Assembly, Tagore said many of them came from ordinary family backgrounds and warned that media trials against such elected representatives could set a dangerous precedent.
However, Tagore also questioned the criticism levelled against the MLA by a Congress MP even after he had given his explanation, saying such criticism was not justified.
Earlier Congress MP Jothimani had issued a strongly worded statement demanding strict action against Arul Vignesh over the allegations. She had said that despite women becoming educated and reaching higher positions, the mindset of viewing them as objects continued to prevail in society.