CM Vijay to inaugurate Rs 134-crore hospital building in Tiruchy on November 20

600-bed facility at Tiruchy Government Hospital

The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Puthur is one of the major government healthcare facilities in Tiruchy. Thousands of people visit the hospital every day for outpatient consultations and inpatient treatment.

With the existing infrastructure facing challenges in accommodating the growing number of patients, a new building was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 134 crore. The facility, which has a capacity of 600 beds, is expected to provide additional space for patient care and ease the pressure on the hospital's existing facilities.

The new building is being inaugurated as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve facilities for patients seeking treatment at the government hospital.