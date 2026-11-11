CM Vijay to inaugurate Rs 134-crore hospital building in Tiruchy on November 20

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is scheduled to visit Tiruchy on November 20 to inaugurate a newly constructed building at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Puthur. The new facility, built at a cost of Rs 134 crore, has a capacity of 600 beds and is expected to improve infrastructure at the hospital, which caters to thousands of patients every day.
According to a Maalaimalar report, the inauguration ceremony will be held on Friday, November 20, with the Chief Minister presiding over the event. Preparations for the visit and the inauguration are currently under way, with hospital authorities and district officials making arrangements for the programme.
The Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital in Puthur is one of the major government healthcare facilities in Tiruchy. Thousands of people visit the hospital every day for outpatient consultations and inpatient treatment.
With the existing infrastructure facing challenges in accommodating the growing number of patients, a new building was constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 134 crore. The facility, which has a capacity of 600 beds, is expected to provide additional space for patient care and ease the pressure on the hospital's existing facilities.
The new building is being inaugurated as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure and improve facilities for patients seeking treatment at the government hospital.
Meanwhile, preparations for the inauguration ceremony are being coordinated by officials and hospital staff under the leadership of Kumaravel, Dean of K A P Viswanatham Government Medical College. Various departments are involved in making arrangements ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.
As part of the preparations, Tiruchy City Deputy Commissioner of Police Arvind Panawat visited the hospital and inspected the security arrangements. The inspection focused on the measures required to manage the Chief Minister's visit and ensure security during the inauguration ceremony.
With the event scheduled for November 20, officials are continuing preparations at the hospital and surrounding areas ahead of the Chief Minister's visit.