DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 28, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 11 headlines of the day (June 28, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1.CM Vijay launches TN-wide pulse polio campaign
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday (June 28) launched the National Pulse Polio immunisation campaign in Tamil Nadu by administering oral polio vaccine to children at the Adi Dravidar Welfare Higher Secondary School in Palavakkam here.
2. Nagapattinam international port to get duty free shops as India-Sri Lanka ferry traffic booms
The international passenger terminal at Nagapattinam Port, which anchors the passenger ferry service between India and Sri Lanka, is set to undergo a major upgrade.
3. State honours mark Bhagyaraj’s final journey
Veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj was cremated with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in on Sunday, a day after he died following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.
4. CM Vijay to decide on action over DMK regime after review, says TN Minister Marie Wilson
State Minister for Finance N Marie Wilson on Sunday said the State government was taking steps to plug revenue leakages as part of its efforts to improve the State’s finances, and that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would decide on action over alleged corruption and irregularities during the previous DMK regime after completing a review.
5. India, Seychelles unveil 19 outcomes spanning defence, digital payments, space, health
India and Seychelles on Sunday unveiled 19 outcomes following talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Patrick Herminie, expanding cooperation in areas ranging from defence and maritime security to digital payments, space, healthcare, agriculture and education.
6. Police raid houses of 8 arrested in Ayodhya donations case
Ayodhya police on Sunday conducted simultaneous raids at the residences of all eight people arrested in connection with the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ram temple, police sources said.
7. France records around 1,000 additional deaths amid extreme heat wave leading to European records
France saw around 1,000 additional deaths last week at the height of its record-smashing heat wave, the country's public health agency said Sunday, as Europeans elsewhere were suffering through yet another day of new temperature highs that sparked wildfires in Germany and had Berlin police using water cannons to cool down the crowds.
8. Bangladesh tribunal sentences three police officers to death over 2024 student protest
A special Bangladeshi tribunal on Sunday sentenced to death three police officers, including Dhaka’s former police chief in absentia, on charges of attempts to tame the 2024 student-led violent street protest that toppled the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s regime.
9. Iran attacks Bahrain, Kuwait following US strikes and threatens to halt talks to end war
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard launched drone and missile attacks Sunday targeting Bahrain and Kuwait in response to US airstrikes that hit the Islamic Republic, and threatened a “complete halt” could come to negotiations to end the war if Washington continues its attacks.
10. Srikanth enters US Open final
Star Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth edged out Japan’s Yudai Okimoto in a three-game thriller to progress to the men’s singles final of the US Open Super 300 badminton championships here.
11. Messi becomes first to score in 7 straight World Cup games while extending goals record
Lionel Messi didn't have much time to try to become the first to score in seven consecutive World Cup games.