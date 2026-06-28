CM Vijay launches TN-wide pulse polio campaign

The State-wide campaign targeted 52.91 lakh children below the age of five through 43,051 vaccination centres. Oral polio vaccine was administered at government primary health centres, government hospitals, anganwadi centres, schools and other designated public locations from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Launching the campaign, the Chief Minister urged parents to ensure that every child below five years received the polio drops, irrespective of their routine immunisation status.