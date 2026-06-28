CM Vijay to decide on action over DMK regime after review, says TN Minister Marie Wilson

CHENNAI: State Minister for Finance N Marie Wilson on Sunday said the State government was taking steps to plug revenue leakages as part of its efforts to improve the State’s finances, and that Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay would decide on action over alleged corruption and irregularities during the previous DMK regime after completing a review.
Talking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Marie Wilson said revenue had witnessed a decline due to leakages and the government was working to address them. “If these leakages are plugged, the financial position will improve. The Chief Minister is reviewing the alleged corruption and irregularities that took place during the previous DMK regime. Based on that review, he will decide on the action to be taken. Details will be made known soon,” he said.
On the conduct of the Mahamaham festival in 2028, Wilson said Agriculture Minister Vinoth would place the proposal before the Chief Minister, who would take a decision on the request.
Earlier, Wilson and Vinoth visited the Basilica of Our Lady of Lourdes in Kumbakonam, where they offered prayers and lit candles. They later visited the Adi Kumbeswarar Temple and offered prayers.