CM Vijay to decide on action over DMK regime after review, says TN Minister Marie Wilson

Talking to reporters in Kumbakonam, Marie Wilson said revenue had witnessed a decline due to leakages and the government was working to address them. “If these leakages are plugged, the financial position will improve. The Chief Minister is reviewing the alleged corruption and irregularities that took place during the previous DMK regime. Based on that review, he will decide on the action to be taken. Details will be made known soon,” he said.

On the conduct of the Mahamaham festival in 2028, Wilson said Agriculture Minister Vinoth would place the proposal before the Chief Minister, who would take a decision on the request.