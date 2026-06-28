State honours mark Bhagyaraj’s final journey

Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, along with leaders from across the political spectrum and members of the film industry, paid their last respects to Bhagyaraj after his mortal remains were kept at his residence in Nungambakkam.

His funeral procession began from the residence on Sunday morning. Members of the public gathered along the route and paid floral tributes as the cortege passed through the city.

Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima and son Shanthanu accompanied the funeral procession.