State honours mark Bhagyaraj’s final journey

CHENNAI: Veteran filmmaker and actor K Bhagyaraj was cremated with full state honours at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium in on Sunday, a day after he died following a cardiac arrest. He was 73.
Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK president M K Stalin, actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, along with leaders from across the political spectrum and members of the film industry, paid their last respects to Bhagyaraj after his mortal remains were kept at his residence in Nungambakkam.
His funeral procession began from the residence on Sunday morning. Members of the public gathered along the route and paid floral tributes as the cortege passed through the city.
Bhagyaraj’s wife Poornima and son Shanthanu accompanied the funeral procession.
At the Besant Nagar electric crematorium, the filmmaker was accorded full state honours before the last rites were performed. A 72-gun salute was presented as part of the ceremonial honours.
Ministers N Anand and Rajmohan attended the funeral on behalf of the State government and paid their respects.
Bhagyaraj’s son, actor Shanthanu, performed the final rites in the presence of family members, colleagues from the film industry and political leaders.
Following the completion of the rituals, Bhagyaraj’s mortal remains were cremated at the Besant Nagar electric crematorium.
Bhagyaraj had worked as a director, actor, screenwriter and producer over a career spanning several decades. His films and screenplays contributed to Tamil cinema, and he remained an active presence in the industry until his death.