Police raids at houses of 8 arrested in Ayodhya donations case

Police teams, accompanied by local magistrates, carried out searches at the homes of the accused, including Lav Kush Mishra, Avinash Shukla and Ramashankar Yadav, the sources said.

The raids come two days after all eight accused were remanded in judicial custody till June 29 by a court in Ayodhya. Police are expected to seek their custodial remand when they are produced before the court on Monday.

During Sunday's searches, the police collected documents, including Aadhaar cards, PAN cards and bank-related details from the residence of accused Manish Yadav after asking his family members to open the locked house, the sources said.

Searches were also carried out at the residences of other accused, including Ramashankar alias Tinnu Yadav, where family members were questioned and documents examined, while the police also spoke to neighbours and relatives of some of the accused to gather information about their assets, background and activities.