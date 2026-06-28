Srikanth enters US Open final

Srikanth, a 2021 world championships silver medallist, recorded a 22-20, 15-21, 21-19 win over World No. 33 Okimoto in 72 minutes to enter his first final of the season.

Srikanth, a former world No. 1, will meet World No 46 Su Li Yang of Chinese Taipei in the summit clash.

Young shuttler Rounak Chouhan's dream run at his maiden Super 300 tournament ended with a 17-21 19-21 loss to Su Li Yang in the other men’s singles semifinal.

In the women’s singles, sixth seed Devika Sihag, who won the Thailand Masters earlier this year, fell to Denmark’s second seed Line Christophersen 21-15, 11-21, 15-21 in a 54-minute semifinals.