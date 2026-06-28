Bangladesh tribunal sentences three police officers to death over 2024 student protest

The Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) sentenced former Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) commissioner Habibur Rahman, additional deputy commissioner Rashedul Islam and former officer in-charge of a Dhaka police station Mashiur Rahman on charges of killing two people, including shooting a young man hanging from a building cornice during the violence.

“They will be hanged by neck until their death,” Chairman of Bangladesh’s International Crimes Tribunal (ICT-BD) Mohammad Golam Mortuza Mozumder pronounced.