DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, June 08, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (June 08, 2026). Head to www.dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1) Tamil Nadu will not enforce new Waqf Act, says Minister Shahjahan
State Minister for Minorities Welfare A M Shahjahan on Monday asserted that the State government would not implement the new Waqf Act, maintaining that provisions enabling the appointment of non-Muslims to Waqf Boards would not be enforced in Tamil Nadu.
2) YouTuber Maridhas detained for posting 'critical' videos against TVK govt
Well-known YouTuber Maridhas was detained on Monday by a special team of the Chennai City Police for allegedly posting a series of critical videos targeting the TVK government, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and several state ministers, officials said.
3) Norway Chess champion Praggnanandhaa meets CM Vijay, plays chess at Secretariat
Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Monday following his triumph at the Norway Chess tournament.
4) Physical relationship between consenting unmarried adults no ground to show poor character: SC
The Supreme Court has held that physical relationship between two consenting unmarried adults cannot be a ground to draw an adverse impression about the character of the person in that relationship.
5) TN missing from INDIA bloc meet as DMK stays away, TVK uninvited
6) INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR, seek Pradhan's resignation
Leaders of 25 opposition parties met here on Monday and decided to send a letter to the chief justice of India on the SIR and the "vote loot" issue, besides demanding the immediate resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-CBSE exams row.
7) Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general election
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan early Monday claimed victory in the country's general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81 per cent of the vote.
8) 7.8 magnitude quake in Philippines kills at least 16, fells buildings and sets off tsunami
An offshore magnitude 7.8 earthquake rocked the southern Philippines Monday, killing at least 16 people, injuring more than 200 others mostly in damaged buildings and sending a 1-metre (3-foot) tsunami into nearby coasts.
9) Israel, Iran trade strikes, threatening to drag region back to full-scale war
Israel and Iran traded fire early Monday in retaliatory strikes that threatened to drag the wider Middle East back into a full-scale regional war, while Yemen's Houthi rebels also fired at Israel and warned they would target Israel-affiliated ships in the Red Sea, further escalating tension.
10) Gold drops Rs 1,100, silver extends slide as oil surge stokes inflation fears
Gold prices declined by Rs 1,100 to Rs 1.58 lakh per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday, tracking losses in global markets amid rising crude oil rates and heightened concerns over inflation.