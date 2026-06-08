Tamil Nadu

Norway Chess champion Praggnanandhaa meets CM Vijay, plays chess at Secretariat

In a light-hearted moment, Vijay and the young chess star played a brief game of chess at the Secretariat, drawing the attention of officials of the Chief Minister's office.
CM Vijay plays chess with Praggnanandhaa
CM Vijay plays chess with Praggnanandhaa
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CHENNAI: Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa called on Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the Secretariat on Monday following his triumph at the Norway Chess tournament.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister congratulated Praggnanandhaa on his achievement and lauded him for bringing laurels to Tamil Nadu and the country through his performance on the international stage.

In a light-hearted moment, Vijay and the young chess star played a brief game of chess at the Secretariat, drawing the attention of officials of the Chief Minister's office.

Praggnanandhaa recently emerged champion at the prestigious Norway Chess tournament, one of the strongest events in the international chess calendar, further cementing his position among the world's leading chess players.

CM Vijay presenting a check of Rs 50 lakh to Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa.
CM Vijay presenting a check of Rs 50 lakh to Norway Chess champion R Praggnanandhaa.

The Chief Minister wished him continued success in future competitions and assured the State government's support for the promotion of sports and young talent.

Secretariat
GM R Praggnanandhaa
CM Vijay
Norway Chess triumph
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