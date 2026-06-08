Gold drops Rs 1,100, silver extends slide as oil surge stokes inflation fears

According to local marketmen, the yellow metal of 99.9 per cent purity dropped Rs 1,100 to Rs 1,58,800 per 10 grams (inclusive of all taxes) from Friday's closing level of Rs 1,59,900 per 10 grams.

Silver also remained under pressure, falling Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,55,700 per kilogram (inclusive of all taxes). The white metal had settled at Rs 2,60,700 per kg in the previous session.