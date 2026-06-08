INDIA bloc meeting: Opposition leaders decide to write to CJI on SIR, seek Pradhan's resignation

Addressing a press conference after the INDIA bloc meeting here, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the leaders also demanded that the Union government convenes an all-party meeting to discuss the "precarious current economic situation" in the country, besides unemployment, price rise, issues of farmers and oppressed sections of society.

He said the leaders of the opposition grouping also decided to meet every two months and the next meeting would be held in Hyderabad in August. He said the date would be fixed at a later date