Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general election

Pashinyan and the governing Civil Contract party are looking for a strong mandate for a new geopolitical course for Armenia, including distancing the country from Moscow and seeking to join the European Union.

His main opponent, Samvel Karapetyan, is a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia and is under house arrest for allegedly advocating for the government's overthrow. Karapetyan, whose Strong Armenia bloc was the runner-up with 23.29 per cent of the vote, has rejected the charge as politically motivated.