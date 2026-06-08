Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan claims victory following general election

YEREVAN: Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan early Monday claimed victory in the country's general election, as preliminary results showed his governing Civil Contract party came first with 49.81 per cent of the vote.
Pashinyan and the governing Civil Contract party are looking for a strong mandate for a new geopolitical course for Armenia, including distancing the country from Moscow and seeking to join the European Union.
His main opponent, Samvel Karapetyan, is a billionaire who made his fortune in Russia and is under house arrest for allegedly advocating for the government's overthrow. Karapetyan, whose Strong Armenia bloc was the runner-up with 23.29 per cent of the vote, has rejected the charge as politically motivated.
According to Armenia's Central Election Commission, four parties polled above the 4 per cent electoral threshold and will enter parliament following Sunday's election, including some that are vocally pro-Russia.
Karapetyan's Strong Armenia party seeks to develop business ties with Russia and has accused Pashinyan of attempting to start a war with the Kremlin.
Two other parties, Armenia and Blossoming Armenia, also made it into parliament with 9.94 per cent and 4 per cent of votes, respectively. According to the election commission, turnout stood at 59.97 per cent.
Before the results came in, Pashinyan spoke to journalists at his headquarters, claiming his party won the elections with a record result and would form the government on its own.