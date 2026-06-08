7.8 magnitude quake in Philippines kills at least 16, fells buildings and sets off tsunami

A few buildings collapsed and key infrastructure sustained quake damage in the city of General Santos, and tsunami damage was reported in at least one coastal village. Smaller waves were measured in Indonesia and Palau and as far away as southern Japan.

“It's a major earthquake and we're expecting damage,” Teresito Bacolcol, the director of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told The Associated Press.

The strongest quake to strike the Philippines this year was centred at sea off Mindanao island at a depth of 33 kilometres, about 32 kilometres southwest of Maasim town in Sarangani province, according to Bacolcol.

General Santos, a port city of more than 700,000 people that is a hub for the tuna export industry and other commerce, was among the hardest hit.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said “the national government is moving and we will not leave Mindanao behind.”

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre said the threat of a tsunami largely passed about five hours after the quake. Six shanties on stilts were damaged in a coastal village in Zamboanga del Sur due to the quake and taller waves, officials said.