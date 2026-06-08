Tamil Nadu will not implement new Waqf Act, says Minister Shahjahan

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu will not implement the new Waqf Act and will seek an extension from the Centre for uploading Waqf properties to the UMEED (Unified Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency, and Development), Minister for Minorities Welfare SM Nasar Shahjahan said on Monday.
The minister made the remarks while welcoming the first batch of 417 Hajj pilgrims who returned to Chennai from Medina on a special Saudi Arabian Airlines flight.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Shahjahan said several difficulties had arisen in uploading Waqf properties to the UMIT portal and that the State government would request the Centre to extend the deadline for the process.
He said resolutions regarding the issue would also be passed.
The minister further said the provision in the new Waqf Act allowing the appointment of a non-Muslim member to the Waqf Board had not been implemented in Tamil Nadu and would not be implemented in the future.
"The previous government did not implement the new Waqf Act in Tamil Nadu, and the present government will also not implement it," he said.
Shahjahan said a total of 6,295 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu had undertaken the Hajj pilgrimage this year.
The first batch of 417 pilgrims returned to Chennai on Saturday and were received by the minister at the airport.
The minister said the Hajj House being constructed near Chennai airport at a cost of Rs 40 crore was expected to become operational in 2027.
He added that steps were being taken to expedite the construction work and complete the project on schedule.