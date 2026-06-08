Tamil Nadu will not implement new Waqf Act, says Minister Shahjahan

State to seek extension for Waqf property registration

Speaking to reporters at Chennai airport, Shahjahan said several difficulties had arisen in uploading Waqf properties to the UMIT portal and that the State government would request the Centre to extend the deadline for the process.

He said resolutions regarding the issue would also be passed.

The minister further said the provision in the new Waqf Act allowing the appointment of a non-Muslim member to the Waqf Board had not been implemented in Tamil Nadu and would not be implemented in the future.

"The previous government did not implement the new Waqf Act in Tamil Nadu, and the present government will also not implement it," he said.