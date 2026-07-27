DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 27, 2026?

DT Next brings you the top 10 headlines of the day (July 27, 2026). Head to http://dtnext.in or download our app for the full stories.
1. Madras HC cancels govt jobs for Karur stampede victims’ kin
The Madras High Court on Monday (July 27) cancelled the government jobs offered by the Tamil Nadu government to the families of the Karur stampede victims. A total of 31 people were offered government jobs, while one person was given Rs 10 lakh solatium at an event in Karur by Chief Minister C Jospeh Vijay earlier this month.
2. Woman attempts self-immolation inside Chennai Secretariat
A woman purportedly attempted to set herself on fire inside the Chennai Secretariat on Monday (July 27) by igniting her clothes with a lighter near the Chief Minister's Correspondence Department.
3. Chief Minister Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh cash award for Tamil Nadu Commonwealth Games silver medallist
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, on Monday announced a Rs 30 lakh cash award for Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
4. Minister Vanni Arasu visits Kavin's family on first death anniversary; assures special law for honour killing
Marking the first anniversary of Kavin's alleged honour killing, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu on Monday (July 27) visited his family in Thoothukudi district and offered his condolences
5. Anti paper leak bill with stricter punishment introduced in Lok Sabha
Government on Monday introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law with stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, within days of large-scale student protests against the NEET fiasco rocking the nation that forced Dharmendra Pradhan to resign as education minister.
6. Broiler chicken sales to stop in Tamil Nadu from July 31, traders announce
The Federation of Broiler Chicken Vendors Associations has announced that broiler chicken sales across the State will be suspended from July 31, citing unresolved issues with poultry producers over feed practices.
7. CJP flags detention of protesters in states, asks Centre to honour assurance
The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday expressed concern over reports that students and other protesters were being detained or arrested in Assam, West Bengal and Bihar despite Centre’s assurance that no punitive action would be taken against those who participated in the recent nationwide agitation.
8. Esha strikes gold, Manu claims bronze in women's 25m pistol at ISSF World Cup
The fast-rising Esha Singh grabbed the gold by upstaging Olympic-medallist Manu Bhaker, who took the bronze to complete a double-podium finish for India in the women's 25m pistol event of the ISSF World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun) here on Monday.
9. Climate shift threatens Nilgiris tea plantations, says UPASI official
Rising temperature and erratic weather patterns driven by global climate change and Super El Nino conditions are posing an unprecedented challenge to the tea plantations in the Nilgiris district, an official said on Monday (July 27).
10. 19 arrested as police seize drugs worth over USD 97 mn in Canada
Nineteen people, most of them believed to be of Indian-origin, were arrested in one of the largest-ever drug busts in Canada's Ontario province in which authorities seized nearly 1.7 tonnes of narcotics with an estimated value of over USD 97 million.