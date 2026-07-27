Broiler chicken sales to stop in Tamil Nadu from July 31, traders announce

Broiler chicken feed dispute triggers sales suspension

Durairaj claimed that concerns have been raised over the quality of feed used in poultry farms and its possible impact on consumers. He alleged that broiler chickens were being raised using practices that traders had repeatedly objected to and said producers had failed to address the issue despite discussions.

The federation maintained that the suspension of sales is intended to pressure producers into adopting what it described as safer and more acceptable poultry-rearing practices.

Durairaj also clarified that the protest is not directed against the Tamil Nadu government's food safety department. Instead, he urged the authorities to intervene and hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issue at the earliest.