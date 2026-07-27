Broiler chicken sales to stop in Tamil Nadu from July 31, traders announce

CHENNAI: The Federation of Broiler Chicken Vendors Associations has announced that broiler chicken sales across the State will be suspended from July 31, citing unresolved issues with poultry producers over feed practices.
Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, the federation president Durairaj said the decision was taken during a consultative meeting of broiler chicken traders. According to him, the protest has been called after poultry producers allegedly refused to comply with the traders' demand to regulate the feed given to broiler chickens.
Durairaj claimed that concerns have been raised over the quality of feed used in poultry farms and its possible impact on consumers. He alleged that broiler chickens were being raised using practices that traders had repeatedly objected to and said producers had failed to address the issue despite discussions.
The federation maintained that the suspension of sales is intended to pressure producers into adopting what it described as safer and more acceptable poultry-rearing practices.
Durairaj also clarified that the protest is not directed against the Tamil Nadu government's food safety department. Instead, he urged the authorities to intervene and hold talks with all stakeholders to resolve the issue at the earliest.
If implemented, the proposed suspension is expected to affect the supply of broiler chicken across Tamil Nadu from July 31.
Earlier this month, the federation had demanded that the State government test and regulate the feed used in broiler chicken production units and introduce a standard operating procedure (SOP).
It had further sought a rule requiring poultry producers to withhold feed for 15 hours before sale, arguing that this would ensure the birds' actual weight is recorded and help reduce health risks.
(With inputs from Bureau)