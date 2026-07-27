Minister Vanni Arasu visits Kavin's family on first death anniversary

Kavin, a 27-year-old software engineer from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was murdered on July 27 last year.

Honour killing case

Surjith, a resident of Palayamkottai, allegedly hacked Kavin to death after forcing him to end his relationship with Surjith's sister.

Surjith surrendered to the Palayamkottai police within hours of the murder.