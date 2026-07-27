Minister Vanni Arasu visits Kavin's family on first death anniversary

CHENNAI: Marking the first anniversary of Kavin's alleged honour killing, Minister for Social Justice Vanni Arasu on Monday (July 27) visited his family in Thoothukudi district and offered his condolences, according to a Maalaimalar report.
Kavin, a 27-year-old software engineer from Arumugamangalam near Eral in Thoothukudi district, was murdered on July 27 last year.
Surjith, a resident of Palayamkottai, allegedly hacked Kavin to death after forcing him to end his relationship with Surjith's sister.
Surjith surrendered to the Palayamkottai police within hours of the murder.
The Palayamkottai police registered a case and arrested Surjith and his father, Saravanan, in connection with the murder.
The case was later transferred to the CB-CID, which conducted a detailed investigation and arrested their relative, Jayapal.
Surjith's mother, Krishnakumari, who is a sub-inspector, was arrested later, on May 29. She had been absconding for 10 months.