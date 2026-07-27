Anti paper leak bill with stricter punishment introduced in Lok Sabha

For organised crimes, the bill proposes a minimum sentence of seven years and a fine of up to Rs 10 crore.

The present law has provisions for a minimum of three to five years of imprisonment to curb cheating and those involved in organised crimes of cheating face five to 10 years of imprisonment and a minimum fine of Rs 1 crore.

All the states and UTs will be empowered to set up fast-track courts, which will conduct hearings swiftly and complete the trial within three months of filing of the chargesheet, according to the bill.

The Centre will be empowered to set up a special task force to investigate cases of paper leaks in certain circumstances, it says.

After the introduction of the Bill, Speaker Om Birla, in accordance with the procedure, called the names of senior opposition leaders like Saugata Roy (TMC), Manish Tewari (Congress), NK Premachandran (RSP ) who wanted to speak against the introduction of the bill.