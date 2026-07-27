Chief Minister Vijay announces Rs 30 lakh cash award for Tamil Nadu Commonwealth Games silver medallist

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, C Joseph Vijay, on Monday announced a Rs 30 lakh cash award for Tamil Nadu weightlifter Raja Muthupandi, who won a silver medal at the Commonwealth Games.
Extending his congratulations, the Chief Minister said Muthupandi's victory would inspire other youngsters and give them renewed energy and confidence.
In a statement, he said Muthupandi would continue to bring pride to both Tamil Nadu and India through his future achievements.
Muthupandi won the silver medal in the men's 65 kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games, which is being held in Glasgow, Scotland.
Former Chief Minister and DMK President M K Stalin and other leaders also conveyed their wishes to Muthupandi.