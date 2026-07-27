Climate shift threatens Nilgiris tea plantations, says UPASI official

Since tea is harvested continuously as young shoots, even small changes in climate directly affects shoot growth, internodal length, harvesting time, yield, and long-term bush health besides quality, he said.

Anthropogenic climate change has intensified these constraints across plantation agro-ecosystems due to the rising mean temperature, irregular rainfall distribution, prolonged dry spells, frost, hailstorms, high-intensity rainfall events and shifting pest/disease phenology.

"South Indian tea tracts, particularly the Nilgiris region is not governed by the quantum of total annual rainfall but by its temporal distribution: even where annual total rainfall is sustained, an increase in dry-day frequency and a rise in short-duration high-intensity rainfall events could lead to agronomically significant moisture deficits," according to a report by P Murugesan, Advisory Officer at the UPASI Tea Research Foundation Regional Centre in Coonoor.