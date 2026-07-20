DT Next News Recap: What are the top headlines of today, July 20, 2026?

1.'Sansad Chalo' march: CJP alleges crackdown, mass detentions after tear gas, lathi-charge
Thousands of young and angry people converged on central Delhi on Monday, only to be met by police teargas and lathi-charges in a spiralling protest that started with exam paper leaks and gained traction with activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike.
2.Vilathikulam MLA Markandeyan arrested over remarks against CM Vijay
Police arrested Vilathikulam MLA GV Markandeyan on Monday (July 20) in connection with a case registered over his alleged remarks against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister during a public meeting in Kovilpatti.
3.CJP team meets JP Nadda, Pradhan pays visit to Amit Shah
A two-member delegation of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) on Monday met Union Health Minister JP Nadda, who initiated the dialogue on behalf of the government as protesters led by the outfit stormed into central Delhi and tried to march to Parliament.
4.Fresh trouble in AIADMK as over 500 C Ve Shanmugam supporters quit party
In a fresh setback for the AIADMK, over 500 supporters of dissident leader C Ve Shanmugam from Villupuram district have decided to resign from the AIADMK, according to Daily Thanthi report.
5.Aavin withdraws ghee price revision within a week after media spotlight
The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (July 20) withdrew Aavin’s revised pricing order for ghee within a week of its issuance, after the move came under media scrutiny, while asserting that consumers were never sold the product at higher retail prices.
6.AISA activists end 23-day fast after appeal from MPs, civil society leaders
Three All India Students' Association (AISA) activists on Monday ended their 23-day indefinite hunger strike at Jantar Mantar following an appeal from a delegation of opposition legislators, civil society members and eminent personalities, who urged them to continue the movement through Parliament and public campaigns.
7.Repeated adjournments disrupts proceedings on opening day of Monsoon Session
Lok Sabha witnessed four repeated adjournments on the first day of the Monsoon Session on Monday as the opposition raised slogans and displayed placards demanding action against those guilty in the NEET paper 'leak' and alleged donation theft at the Ram temple.
8.At least 930 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak
At least 930 people have died in Congo's Ebola outbreak, the country's Ministry of Health said Monday, with 37 new deaths recorded in a 24-hour span Friday into Saturday, one of the highest totals.
9.Ukraine fires 400 drones toward Moscow as Zelenskyy grapples with protests
Ukraine fired more than 400 drones toward Moscow in its latest major attack on the Russian capital, the city's mayor said Monday.
10.Andy Burnham takes charge as new PM, pledges 'circuit-breaker' moment for UK
Andy Burnham, newly elected leader of the Labour Party, on Monday took charge as the UK's new Prime Minister.